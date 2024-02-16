A final-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student has reportedly died

On Thursday, February 15, Jim Ofori Twumasi, said to be the son of the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Peter Twumasi, unexpectedly passed away

Watsuptek_KNUST announced Jim's death on X, eliciting an outpouring of sorrow from online users

Final-year KNUST student Jim Ofori Twumasi reported dead. Photo credit: @watsuptek.

Source: Twitter

Cause of Jim Ofori's death

Reports indicate that he collapsed and unexpectedly died while eating with his pals. YEN.com.gh, however, cannot immediately confirm the actual cause of his demise.

Jim Ofori, who is said to be the son of Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, has rippled across the university community.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to Jim Ofori's abrupt demise.

See photos of the deceased below:

Peeps react to Jim's death

The X account Watsuptek_KNUST made public Jim's death, eliciting an outpouring of sympathy for the deceased.

@AbdulRahma29963 said:

Heeerh, Jim may his soul rest in peace.

@OpokuMargret commented:

Oh maaann we dey de same church ooo.

@sbamponsah said:

Herh Jim... Rest in peace man.

@edgar_himself commented:

May his soul rest in peace.

@gyebii said:

Sad. May his soul Rest in Peace.

@a_jerry_j posted:

May his soul rest in peace.

@kwabenapoku_ reacted:

Rest well, brother!

@Edsosu commented:

That is really painful.

Source: YEN.com.gh