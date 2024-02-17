KNUST Faculty of Law has defeated a team from the Ghana School of Law to clinch the 2024 N Dowuona & Company Jessup Ghana Championship title

The formidable squad from KNUST will contest at the global level for Ghana in Washington, DC, US

The voice of KNUST posted the achievement of the KNUST Faculty of Law on X, prompting accolades from social media users

A team from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law has won this year’s edition of the N Dowuona & Company Jessup Ghana Championship.

In an intense contest of wits, the KNUST team defeated fierce competition from the Ghana School of Law squad to win the 2024 trophy at the grand finale.

KNUST beats Ghana School of Law to win 2024 N Dowuona & Company Jessup Ghana Championship. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

According to the Voice of KNUST, the KNUST Faculty of Law team will represent Ghana in Washington, DC, US.

“KNUST Faculty of Law beats the Ghana School of Law - Makola at the Grand finale of the 2024 N Dowuona & Company Jessup Ghana Championship,” portions of the post read.

Netizens commend the KNUST Faculty of Law team

The achievement of the KNUST Faculty of Law team has prompted a massive show of love from online users.

@BKpormasi indicated:

Ghana school of law saf no sabi. School with Ghana attached to it dierr someway ooo.

@mikey_genius said:

Congrats guys. We’ve always been better.

@DennisKwakyeSa1 posted:

Tech to the Wiase.

@BryceOkocha commented:

We did it lol. Hope y’all can see me in the pic yikes.

@kaydenklick said:

Higher heights, fam.

@IssahRakitic indicated:

We are the pride of the nation in everything we do.

@NanaYawGaisie commented:

Clearly, products of Nti Katakyie Bombay Isaiah. The angry one.

