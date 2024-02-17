Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, Miss Ghana 2022 winner, has travelled out of Ghana to compete in the 2024 Miss World in India

This year’s Miss World contest will be in the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, on March 9

Miriam Xorlasi was captured boldly strutting her stuff in a video that has garnered support for her online

Miss Ghana 2022 winner Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo has jetted off from Ghana to represent the country in this year’s prestigious Miss World in India.

The 2024 Miss World pageant will be held on Saturday, March 9, at the spectacular Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, marking India’s second time hosting the prestigious event.

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi leaves Ghana for 2024 Miss World in India. Photo credit: nkonkonsa/miriamxorlasi.

Miriam Xorlasi arrived at the Kotaka International Airport for her trip to India on Friday, February 16. She was spotted with Inna Patty, the Exclusive Events chief executive officer and Miss Ghana organiser.

The queen’s look

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Miriam Xorlasi could be seen strutting her confidence for the camera. Her look inclded an African print, crown, and a sash with a “Miss Ghana 22” inscription.

Elsewhere on her Instagram account, the beauty queen posted a photo, saying, “What a proud moment for me.”

Watch the video of Miriam Xorlasi at the Kotoka International Aiport below:

Video of Miriam Xorlasi prompts reactions

Many lavished her with compliments. See some of the uplifting remarks here.

