The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 37,825 private WASSCE candidates

A total of 38,114 candidates, comprised of 17,389 males and 20,725 females, took the examinations

The results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in examination malpractice have been withheld

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 37,825 candidates who sat for the second series of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.

In total, 38,114 candidates sat for the exam, comprising 17,389 males and 20,725 females.

The results of 289 candidates were withheld. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sixteen visually impaired candidates took the exam, and a total of 1,231 candidates who registered for the examination did not show up.

In a statement, WAEC said the results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in examination malpractice have been withheld. There would be an investigation into these incidents.

The suspected examination malpractices included collusion, impersonation, and bringing foreign materials to the exam hall.

The withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations," WAEC said.

For the main WASSCE exam, the results of 4,878 candidates were blocked for various reasons.

WAEC met students who had their results withheld over alleged cheating.

The Council said the meetings were part of a probe to ascertain whether or not the students were guilty.

The meetings with the students took place with WAEC officials in all of Ghana’s 16 regions.

Regarding figures, 448,674 candidates participated in the examination, comprising 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools.

Two siblings need financial help to further their education

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure their children's continued education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh