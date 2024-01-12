News that Prempeh College alumnus, Yaw Boakye Kwarteng has gained admission to KNUST has left many in awe

Photos of him looking excited on campus are trending on social media

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have congratulated him on gaining admission to KNUST

Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, one of Prempeh College's contestants who led the school semifinals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz competition, is having a good time at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Popularly referred to as Demon, the intelligent teen who bagged six As in the WASSCE is now a first year student at KNUST studying Civil Engineering.

Photos which were sighted by YEN.com.gh o the X page of VOICE_of_KNUST showed him looking visibly excited as he posed for the camera.

At the time of writing the report, the post announcing that the Prempeh College NSMQ star is now a student at KNUST had raked in over 44,000 views and 49 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Yaw Boakye Kwarteng

Netizens who throned the comments section of the post congratulated Yaw Boakye Kwarteng on his admission to KNUST.

Acheampong Amoateng gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants at the 2023 NSMQ, also gained admission to study at KNUST.

The intelligent young man, who bagged eight As in the 2023 WASSCE, is now studying medicine at the university.

YEN.com.gh sighted a photo of him seated in an auditorium, looking visibly happy in the midst of other students.

The photo was reportedly taken during an orientation programme organised to help first-year students understand the rules and regulations of the university, as well as the opportunities available to them.

