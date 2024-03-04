The Ghana Education Service has released the list of approved subjects for the upcoming BECE

The Ghana Education Service has released the list of approved subjects for the 2024 BECE.

A circular sighted by YEN.com.gh outlined subject choices under mandatory, elective, and optional categories.

The circular directed regional directors to supervise the registration process closely.

It said the candidates must only register for the approved subjects.

The mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design.

Ghanaian languages are classified under elective subjects, while French, Arabic and Computing are optional subjects.

On the question of computing, there had earlier been conflicting reports from the Ghana Education Service and the National Council for Curriculum Assessment on the computing status.

The West African Examination Council first told the service's exam officers that computing was compulsory, whereas Ghanaian language was optional.

The National Council for Curriculum Assessment said Computing and Ghanaian language were compulsory subjects in the upcoming BECE before this clarification.

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch threw his support behind the Ghana Education Service’s directive to have Computing become an optional subject in the BECE.

He noted that while it would have been great to have Computing as a compulsory subject, the existing digital literacy divide between urban and rural pupils does not allow for such moves to be made.

