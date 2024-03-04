2024 BECE: GES Clarifies Confusion; Computing Now Optional

Ghana Education Service says Computing will be an optional subject in the upcoming BECE

This follows confusing reports from education stakeholders about the status of Computing in the upcoming examination

Following GES' clarification, EduWatch Africa has supported the decision saying the previous decision would have been unfair to rural students especially

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has come out to clarify that computing will no longer be a compulsory subject in the upcoming 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

There had earlier been conflicting reports from both the Ghana Education Service and the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NCCA) on the status of the Computing subject in the upcoming examination.

Collage of GES boss, Dr Eric Nkansah and students writing BECE. Sources: News Ghana/National Youth Authority

Source: UGC

On 20th February, 2024, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in a nationwide BECE orientation for GES directors and exam officers stated that computing is now a compulsory subject whereas Ghanaian language has become optional.

This was soon followed by a February 23, 2024 release from the NCCA stating that Computing and Ghanaian language are both compulsory subjects in the upcoming BECE.

This had left both as to what to expect in the examination.

However, in a separate press statement on Friday, March 1, 2024, the Ghana Education Service says Computing is now optional and Ghanaian language is compulsory for all.

Ghana Education Service press release

Source: Facebook

Africa Education Watch reacts to confusion

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch Africa) has thrown his support behind the Ghana Education Service’s directive to have Computing become an optional subject in the BECE.

He noted that while it would have been great to have Computing as a compulsory subject, the existing digital literacy divide between urban and rural pupils does not allow for such moves to be made.

, should the GES have gone along with the NCCA’s directive, it would have led to the exclusion of many rural students who have never seen or interacted with a basic computer at their schools.

He called on the government to put in place the necessary infrastructure and measures to ensure that no child is left behind in the digital literacy drive.

“Until every school has functioning computers to teach Computing, it will be unconscionable and unfair to make it compulsory at BECE-Leave no one behind!” he said.

Educationist appeals to GES to reconsider reporting date for SHS one students

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an with the Ghana Education Service’s decision for first-year SHS students to report to school on December 4, 2023.

Daniel Fenyi lamented that the decision does not give parents ample time to prepare, considering when the SHS placements for JHS graduates were released.

He urged the GES to allow the form one students to report to school in January 2024 instead of December 4.

Source: YEN.com.gh