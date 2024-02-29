Mahama Promises To Include Willing Private Schools Under Free SHS

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has promised to include available private schools in the free SHS coverage

John Mahama hailed the contribution of private schools to providing quality education in Ghana

Mahama was speaking at the launch of the week celebration of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama has promised to include available private schools in the free SHS coverage.

He said as many of them have the necessary infrastructure and human resources to support the programme would be roped in.

According to Joy News, Mahama was speaking at the launch of the 2024 annual week celebration of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools.

The former president stressed the importance of private schools as partners with the government in providing quality education.

He also assured the association of private schools that an NDC government would prioritise education and bring together all stakeholders in the industry to review the entire education structure from the basic to the tertiary level.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration had destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also expressed his views on Free SHS

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

Every Ghanaian child placed into a public Second Cycle Institution by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) during the school placement process is eligible for a free SHS education.

Free SHS is safe under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS policy would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

