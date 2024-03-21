A second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student, Abena Antwwaa Anti, has been reported dead on Thursday, March 21

The cause of death of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) learner has yet to be made public

Anti's sudden death, announced on X by Voice of KNUST, has prompted several emotional tributes from friends and online users

Heartbroken online users and friends of Abena Antwiwaa Anti have paid emotional tributes to the late Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student.

Antwiwaa Anti, a second-year learner of the Kumasi-based university, was reported dead on Thursday, March 21.

In a heart-wrenching post on their X (Twitter), the Voice of KNUST announced her unexpected demise, sparking a wave of emotional reactions.

''Sad News hits KNUST as Abena Antwiwaa Anti, a second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student, passes on,'' the caption read on X,

Many shared touching stories of Anti, remembering her as the best student in her batch at Ahantaman Girls Senior High School and her commendable achievements at KNUST.

Netizens mourn Antwiwaa Anti

Antwiwaa Anti's abrupt demise has deeply affected the KNUST community, revealing the extent of love and care for her.

@MarvinBoateng13 said:

Charle. Endless nights to study for wassce and pass to offer pharmacy in university. Then just in your 2nd year, you pass away. The fees and everything.

@USBOYADJ wrote:

She was the best student for the Ahantaman girls 2022 batch.

@nudedjitor wrote:

Hmmm, so sad, may her soul rest in perfect peace and may the lord Jesus grant her family comfort and strength during this time. Is well.

@dhokabeatz posted:

This is very sad. I'm really sorry for her family. My condolences.

@Leewaker said:

God save us. Rest in peace, dear.

@I_am_kay1 wrote:

Oh charle . What koraa dey go on ei.

@WinstonJeremyy commented:

Abena, God be with you and may he rest you in perfect peace.

@realKwameOffei wrote:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

@KvngLyon5 posted:

May her soul rest in peace.

@Burgeon_7 said:

