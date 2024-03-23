The Stephenson triplets have graduated together with nursing degrees from South University in the US

Jean, Jeanet and Jeanice Stephenson, born on the same day, revealed their hardworking mum inspired them

During an interview, Jean praised their mum as she attributed the academic milestones to her motivation

Stephenson triplets, Jean, Jeanet, and Jeanice, have achieved a remarkable feat as they earn nursing degrees from South University in Montgomery, AL, US.

Their educational journey, marked by significant milestones, was deeply influenced by their mother, a former nurse.

African-American triplets graduate together with nursing degrees from South University.

Triplets credit mum

Speaking about their commendable accomplishments, Jane attributed their achievements to their mum.

“My mum was a nurse; she inspired me to join nursing,” she told WSFA-12, according to Afrotech.

In addition to their mother’s unwavering support, the Stephenson triplets shared a unique bond further strengthened by their decision to attend the same university. This choice provided them with a robust support system and a constant source of motivation and aid throughout their academic journey.

“We constantly motivated and helped each other, ensuring everyone was learning at the same pace,” Jean told WSFA.

From their childhood, the Stephenson triplets were no strangers to sharing. They shared cars, clothes, rooms, bathrooms, and experiences, creating unity and understanding.

