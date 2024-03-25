President Akufo-Addo has launched the Ghana Smart Schools project

Under the project, he has promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed to senior high school students across the country

This is part of the government's plan to develop a technology-driven education system in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has unveiled plans to distribute smart tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide.

This forms part of the President’s vision to equip students under the free SHS policy with essential technological skills through a programme called the Ghana Smart Schools Project.

Akufo-Addo has stated that some 1.3 million tablets will be distributed to SHS students nationwide

President Akufo-Addo, at the launch of the project in Accra on Monday, March 25, said it demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring a technology-driven education in the country.

He noted that approximately 100 smart SHSs will be constructed nationwide in the next two years.

These institutions are expected to improve the educational environment and opportunities for students across the country.

In the meantime, the President revealed that some 1.3 million educational tablets will be distributed to .

These tablets would aid students in research, teaching and learning.

“That is one student and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project,” he said.

Tertiary students are not left out of the programme.

The President said the government would provide tablets and laptops to students and lecturers at discounted prices to help facilitate academic activities.

Future of free SHS is going to be digital

Akufo-Addo explained that the Ghana Smart Schools Project is just one of the many innovative ways the government seeks to propel STEM education under the free senior high school programme.

According to him, the next phase of the free senior high school policy will be digitalisation-driven to ensure a smooth online and offline teaching and learning experience for students and teaching staff.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, said amidst severe economic challenges, the government is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing education in the country.

He said the government will continue investing in education to build a strong and robust economic foundation.

Bawumia to make Ghana a digital hub

The remarks made by the Education Minister tie in with the vision of the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been a staunch advocate for digitalisation in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia has promised that he would transform Ghana into Africa’s digital hub if voted into office.

He said his future government will leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive growth.

