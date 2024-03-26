An Esiama Senior High Technical School has died during an alleged attempt to break bounds

A final-year student of Esiama Senior High Technical School in Ellembelle has died after he tried to jump the school wall.

The student, 19-year-old Philip Armah Ludtroth, sustained a fatal neck injury after the fall.

The student was rushed to a clinic at Esiama.

Ghana News Agency reported that he was trying to buy gari outside the school.

The District Director of Education, Wilfred Adodoadji, confirmed the death.

According to him, the death occurred on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Philip's mother had visited the school with provisions for her child but was not allowed to see him because it was outside visiting hours.

The provisions were reportedly given to her ward later in the day.

However, Philip allegedly tried to sneak out of the school premises later that night, which led to the accident.

He was rushed to a clinic at Esiama and referred to St. Martin's de Porres Hospital at Eikwe, where he was pronounced dead.

Recent SHS deaths

Earlier in the year, the parents of a student at Akim Sweduro Senior High School blamed the management of the school for the death of their son.

The parents accused the school of not allowing their son to leave school for medical attention.

This report came as the police Criminal Investigations Department investigated the death of a 16-year-old student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had complained of severe stomach pains, passed away last week.

Some reports say the school nurse accused the girl of feigning illness.

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

