Determined African-American Twyanna Williams defied the odds when she graduated from high school at 65 in 2021

The grandmum made history as a valedictorian of her class, which became a testament to her outstanding academic prowess

Williams’ academic accomplishments shattered stereotypes and challenged social norms about age and education

In 2021, Twyanna Williams made history by graduating from high school at 65 after putting her education off for several years due to financial constraints.

The resilient grandmother was honoured as the class valedictorian during the graduation ceremony.

Williams puts her education on the back burner

Growing up, she didn’t have a chance to continue high school because her parents separated when she was a teenager. She had to work to support the family financially, which affected her emotionally.

Williams had to work in nearby fast-food restaurants, hospitals, and motels. But she never forgot her desire to return to school to receive a high school diploma, especially when she had to attend the graduation ceremonies of her two daughters and four grandkids.

“Everyone deserves a high school diploma. The older I got, the more I wanted it,” she said, according to Black News.

Williams challenges social norms

Williams was able to return to school through the Educational Options Programmes in Philadelphia, which allow older students to finish credits toward a high school diploma.

She completed the programme and was named one of two valedictorians in her category B class of returning students aged 40 and up at South Philadelphia High School.

Williams’ inspiring academic achievement defeated stereotypes and challenged social norms about age and education

