A Ghanaian topped the Cambridge AS Level French Exam for 2003, gaining plaudits from the education ministry

The student, Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu, was given a certificate of honour to commemorate his achievement

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum assured that the government would provide conditions for students to excel

A Ghanaian student, Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu, topped the Cambridge AS Level French Exam for 2003.

He attracted commendation from Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu (L). Source: Daily Guide

Source: UGC

Anyimadu, a student of Galaxy International School, was given a certificate of honour for his performance.

Dr. Adutwum, at a meeting with the leadership of Galaxy International School, lauded the student’s hard work.

He also encouraged students in the country to take a keen interest in their studies irrespective of location.

He assured that the government would continue to create an enabling environment for all businesses and institutions to excel in supporting the country's transformation.

Mr Mehmet Akmermer, the Managing Director of Galaxy International School, eulogised Dr Adutwum for his efforts at positively transforming education in the country.

Recent success of Ghana students

Two St James Seminary Senior High School students were honoured at the WAEC Excellence Awards.

Ghana swept all awards at the WAEC meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 19, 2024.

Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton bagged the topmost award for his performance in the 2023 WASSCE.

Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, bagged the topmost award.

In his speech, Amo-Kodieh said he was honoured to have been selected as the overall best student of the 2023 WASSCE.

He is studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Unplaced BECE graduates given a second chance by new enrollment drive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that qualified BECE graduates who were not placed had the option of visiting an education office to be processed for admission.

Such persons include female candidates at home because of childbirth despite passing the examination.

Six hundred thousand nine hundred candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females, sat for the 2023 BECE.

Some candidates who were not placed were suspected of cheating during the exam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh