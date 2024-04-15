Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai, an alumnus of the KNUST, has made Ghana proud by winning a prestigious award in the US

An alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai, has been honoured in the US for his academic excellence.

The award, christened the Outstanding Graduate Scholar, was conferred on Mr Jahanfo Abdulai by the Ohio University Department of Geography in recognition of his "contribution to scholarship."

Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai with his award. Photo credit: Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai/Facebook

Mr Jahanfo Abdulai, currently pursuing a master's degree in Geography at Ohio University, is the first recipient of the prestigious award.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai expressed his delight in being recognised for his academic strides.

"I am very excited to have been honored with the Outstanding Graduate Scholar award by Ohio University Department of Geography. I am especially delighted to be the inaugural recipient of this prestigious award. This award is in recognition of my academic strives and contribution to scholarship,",he posted.

Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai also thanked his academic mentors for their guidance and support.

"I couldn't have achieved this remarkable feat without the support of intellectual giants whose shoulders I have constantly stood. I am particularly grateful to all my mentors for their endless support. I’m thankful to all faculty and colleagues for their amazing support and making OU a home away from home. I am specially grateful to my advisor, Professor Thomas Smucker, for his excellent mentorship," he said.

