Radford University College fees, courses and admission requirements

Radford University College (RUC) is one of Ghana's most significant learning institutions, where you can get an excellent education and start your career. The institution has good academic programmes that help students prepare for the most wanted careers today. It provides learners with the expertise needed for today's advanced technology and fosters the entrepreneurial spirit needed for sustained development. Students enrolling at RUC access various academic programs offered by the university.

Radford University College is a private university in East Legon, Accra, Ghana. Photo: Peter Cade, @Radford University College, Ghana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Radford University College is a privately owned university founded by Nana Wedu in 2010. It is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Here is everything you need to know about RUC courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Radford University College Ghana courses

Radford University College offers admission for both degree and short certificate courses. These courses provide students with quality knowledge and skills that certify a graduate's credentials to employers. Here are some of the undergraduate courses offered at the university.

BSc. Physician Assistantship

BSc. Medical Laboratory Technician

BSc. Applied Science (Geology and Environmental Science)

BSc. Accounting

BSc. Marketing

BSc. Banking & Finance

BSc. Human Resource Management

B.A Fashion Design

B.A Graphic Design

BSc. Information Communication Technology

Radford University College admission requirement

Admission to Radford University College will depend largely on applicants' performance in the entrance examination. Here are some of the general requirements for joining the institution.

Holders of SSSCE/WASSCE or equivalent

Must have passes in 6 subjects.

Overall aggregate of 24 required.

3 of the 6 subjects must be core subjects: English Language, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics.

3 elective subjects relevant to the chosen program are necessary.

Radford University College is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Holders of General Certificate of Education

Requires passes in at least 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics at GCE Ordinary Level.

Must have 3 passes at GCE Advanced Level, with at least 2 at grade "D" or better.

A general paper pass is mandatory.

Matured students

Minimum age requirement: 25 years old.

Must possess GCE O-Level/SSSCE/WASSCE passes in English and Mathematics.

Successful completion of the mature students entrance examination is necessary.

Certificate programmes

Acceptance of various qualifications:

SSSCE, WASSCE, GCE' O' Levels, RSA, Teachers Certificate 'A', ICM (UK).

Other recognized local and international diplomas and certificates, including City and Guilds, considered on merit.

Radford University College application process

Radford University College has made the application process for both local and international students so simple and easy. All you need to do is follow this straightforward guideline.

Choose the course you want and the start date.

Download and fill the admission form. Remember to choose the right form for your course and category, whether local or international student.

You need to attach certified copies of your results or certificate and two recent passport-size photos to the form.

Submit or mail your completed form with the correct application fee amount in the form of a banker's draft at the Radford University College campus.

The application fee are as follows:

Programme type Application Fee (Local) Application Fee (International) Degree programmes GH¢100 $80 Certificate programmes GH¢80 $70

You can mail your documents to the following address:

The Registrar

Radford University College

P.O Box CT 2837, Cantonments Accra.

Radford University College Ghana tuition fees

The school fees at Radford University College differ with the course that the applicant wants to pursue and whether the applicant is a local or an international student.

Even though the university courses are not cheap, Radford University College fees are affordable. You can get the cost of education and also the scholarships that are available by contacting the respective department.

What do you need to get into Radford University College?

For you to get into the university, you need to be a WASSCE/SSSCE Certificate holder or a holder of General Certificate of Education. You also need to be 25 years of age for degree applicants and 21 years of age for certificate applicants.

What college affiliation is Ranford University College?

It is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and it offers a number of degree courses in business administration, information and communication technology and fashion and design.

Radford University College was founded by Nana Worae Wiredu. Photo: Paul Bradbury

Source: Getty Images

Radford University College address

You can reach out to the university using the following contact details.

Physical address: 35 Lagos Ave, East Legon, Accra

35 Lagos Ave, East Legon, Accra Phone: + 233 24 838 6102/+233 20 249 8923

+ 233 24 838 6102/+233 20 249 8923 Email: info@ru.edu.com

Radford University College nurtures great minds and brings out the best in students. It offers quality education in both the certificate and degree courses. It is an excellent centre of learning where learners can pursue their courses of interest and prepare them for careers in the dynamic job market.

Source: YEN.com.gh