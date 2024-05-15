Lil Win, in an interview with TV3, was asked if there was a movie role he has not played, and according to him, he has acted in every possible character

The actor, however, noted that he was not comfortable with romance scenes, expressing his discomfort with kissing on camera

Lil Win stated that when given such a role, he would play it regardless but noted that he was shy when it came to love-related scenes

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in an interview with TV3, opened up about his extensive career and the roles he has played.

The Kumawood legend, who has become known for his versatility, has played a myriad of characters. Lil Win stated that there was no movie character he had ever played.

However, the actor revealed that despite his vast experience and range, he found romance roles challenging. The actor admitted that he feels uncomfortable when it comes to romantic scenes, particularly those involving on-screen kissing. He playfully mentioned that roles like that suited Van Vicker and Majid Michel more.

He also mentioned that he also felt uncomfortable with playing the role of a disabled person because it felt like he was mocking people who were in such a predicament in real life.

Lil Win sparks reactions

STORY said:

menkasa love role de3 wode ma me ahh m3yare

Youngcash wrote:

We’re on the same side Lil Win.., I really hate to be romantic

Ps Clementagyei reacted:

l remember that movie, Lilwin was called Kyekyeku and he married Emelia Brobbey

SnrManGuda343 said:

He's really a God gift, Lil Win is talented

Lil Win shows off dance moves

In another story, Lil Win joined Anita Akuffo and Godwin Nambo on TV3's Afternoon Show on May 15.

They discussed the actor's expensive movie catalogue and his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The conversation ended with a dance freestyle that has got many netizens talking about Lil Win's talent range.

