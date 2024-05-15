Global site navigation

Lil Win: Ghanaian Actor Says He Is Not Comfortable With Romantic Scenes In Movies
Celebrities

Lil Win: Ghanaian Actor Says He Is Not Comfortable With Romantic Scenes In Movies

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Lil Win, in an interview with TV3, was asked if there was a movie role he has not played, and according to him, he has acted in every possible character
  • The actor, however, noted that he was not comfortable with romance scenes, expressing his discomfort with kissing on camera
  • Lil Win stated that when given such a role, he would play it regardless but noted that he was shy when it came to love-related scenes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in an interview with TV3, opened up about his extensive career and the roles he has played.

Lil Win
Ghanaian actor Lil Win Photo Source: Lil Win
Source: Instagram

The Kumawood legend, who has become known for his versatility, has played a myriad of characters. Lil Win stated that there was no movie character he had ever played.

However, the actor revealed that despite his vast experience and range, he found romance roles challenging. The actor admitted that he feels uncomfortable when it comes to romantic scenes, particularly those involving on-screen kissing. He playfully mentioned that roles like that suited Van Vicker and Majid Michel more.

Read also

Funny Face's baby mama makes Watabombshell go gaga as she wiggles backside

He also mentioned that he also felt uncomfortable with playing the role of a disabled person because it felt like he was mocking people who were in such a predicament in real life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

STORY said:

menkasa love role de3 wode ma me ahh m3yare

Youngcash wrote:

We’re on the same side Lil Win.., I really hate to be romantic

Ps Clementagyei reacted:

l remember that movie, Lilwin was called Kyekyeku and he married Emelia Brobbey

SnrManGuda343 said:

He's really a God gift, Lil Win is talented

Lil Win shows off dance moves

In another story, Lil Win joined Anita Akuffo and Godwin Nambo on TV3's Afternoon Show on May 15.

Read also

Lil Win brags about his Azonto dancing skills, dares Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi

They discussed the actor's expensive movie catalogue and his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The conversation ended with a dance freestyle that has got many netizens talking about Lil Win's talent range.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel