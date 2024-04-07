Ghanaian doctoral researcher Ebenezer Akore Yeboah has earned significant recognition for his academic work in the UK

His work addresses critical environmental challenges within healthcare, including reducing the UK NHS’ carbon footprint

The 27-year-old emergency department nurse has expressed gratitude for his opportunities in the UK

Ebenezer Akore Yeboah, a Ghanaian PhD researcher at Coventry University in the UK, has been recognised for his academic work addressing the UK NHS’ carbon footprint.

This achievement comes only two years after he relocated to the UK to pursue higher education.

Yeboah, a 27-year-old emergency department nurse, researched measures to reduce the waste of single-use plastics, properly sort waste, and reduce power consumption.

Reflecting on his achievements since arriving in the UK, Akore Yeboah said, “It’s been a beautiful journey—the UK is a land of opportunity when I look at how much I’ve been able to achieve in just over two years.”

According to the BBC, the health service estimates that the NHS accounts for 4% of England’s total carbon footprint. The learner worked in hospitals in Coventry and Warwick while pursuing his PhD at the university’s Research Centre for Healthcare and Communities.

His work includes a global survey of nurses to learn how they were affected by climate change, which 500 people from 56 nations completed.

Yeboah’s work earned him a commendation and involvement in an international conference from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

