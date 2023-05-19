Nana Tea said one of his mates in Manya Krobo Senior High School dropped out of school due to financial constraint

His friend, by dint of hard work and dedication, is now the CEO of Johani Auto Cooling Limited in Accra and Tamale

Nana Tea said he has spoken to the CEO and is offering free training for two people to learn all about ACs.

A Ghanaian popularly known on social media as Nana Tea said that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Johani Auto Cooling Limited dropped out of school to learn “filtering”.

Nana Tea said Johani’s CEO was his schoolmate in Manya Krobo Senior High School. However, he dropped out of school due to financial reasons.

“The CEO of Johani Auto Cooling Limited is my schoolmate from SHS. Along the line, he stopped schooling due to financial difficulties. He went to learn “filtering” but specialized in Automobile Air-conditioning. Today, he works for a lot of top stars and companies or even individuals. He only deals in automobile AC,” Nana Tea wrote in a Facebook post.

On the company’s website, it is stated that Johani Auto Cool Limited is a full-service air conditioning business that is present in Accra and Tamale. They provide maintenance for both residential and commercial AC systems.

According to Nana Tea, his friend did not give up after dropping out of school, and anytime he sees the CEO now, he is proud of him.

“I see him, and I’m always proud of him. Though his beginning wasn’t easy, today Charlie o boy don hit. Today, he can dip his hands in his wallet and sponsor school group hangouts and all that.”

Nana Tea said their friend’s story always inspires him and their schoolmates from Manya Krobo SHS. He added that their company, situated around Ring Road, has several pieces of equipment to identify any car fault.

The CEO of Johani offered to fix the AC in Nana Tea’s car. Nana Tea is a famous online personality in Ghana whose name is synonymous with charity.

In his Facebook post, Nana Tea said he could enroll two people to learn a trade with the Auto Cooling company for free.

