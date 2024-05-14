Round 16 for season 7 of the Shark Quiz has come to an end with some interesting results

Presec-Legon, Accra Academy and St Augustine have qualified for the next round of the competition

The Adisadel College was overpowered by their Kumasi-based opponent St. Hubert Seminary and SHS

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The round of 16 for season 7 of the Sharks Quiz competition has ended amid shocking results, as some 'big boys' were whipped and sent home in tears.

The contest sold an incredible showpiece of intellectualism from students of the competing schools.

Students from the competing schools Photo credit: The Sharks Quiz/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Mouthwatering encounters

It also treated patrons to mouthwatering encounters between sworn national, regional and city rivals., with each school aiming for the bragging right.

The Legon Presbyterian Boys Senior High School in Accra defeated Kumasi-based Prempeh College in a contest dubbed the "El Classico".

City rivals Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine's College locked horns against each other in a contest that had much at stake - supremacy as the lord of Cape Coast.

But luck eluded the boys from Mfantsipim as they were subdued by their rivals from St. Augustine's College. who qualified for round 8 of the Senior Sharks 7 quiz competition.

The Accra Academy Boys School triumphed over Opoku Ware, also based in Kumasi, in a scintillating inter-regional encounter.

The biggest upset of the round 16 The Sharks Quiz was caused by St. Hubert Seminary and SHS (Sahuss), based in Kumasi after they defeated the boys from Cape-coast-based Adisadel College (Adisco), season 6 finalist.

The Adisco boys were presented with a dummy cheque of GH₵800.00 as their exit reward, in a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh.

PRESEC-Legon school defeats Adisco to win season 6 of The Sharks Quiz Contest

In a related YEN.com.gh story, the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) won The Sharks in Quiz 2023.

The team representing the Accra-based school defeated their peers from Adisadel College to win the trophy and a GH¢20,000 cash prize.

Beautiful photos showing the moment PRESEC-Legon, who have been in the finals on four consecutive occasions, received the cash prize gathered compliments online.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh