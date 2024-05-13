A video of Ga Mantse's entrance at the Manyia Palace during the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is trending

The King and his entourage got all eyes on them as they put the beautiful Ga culture on display in the glare of the public

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the Ga Mantse for celebrating the Asantehene on his remarkable achievement

The Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his entourage were the centre of attention at the Akwasidae festival.

The festival was held to climax the Silver Jubilee celebration of Asantehene as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

Ga Mantse and his entourage storm Manhyia Palace Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @JoyNewsOnTV showed the moment Ga Mantse and his entourage, clad in white cloths, entered the Manhyia Palace with pomp and pageantry.

Amid singing and dancing, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was ushered to the ground in a style befitting his status.

Onlookers at the scene looked in awe at the beautiful display of Ga tradition and culture. whereas also cheered for him.

The adorable video, at the time of writing the report, had raked in over 31,000 views and 17 comments and was captioned:

"Silver Jubilee and Adaekese Celebration: Ga culture being displayed at the Manhyia Palace during the Arrival of Ga Mantsɛ, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II."

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media who thronged the comment section were left in awe, with many praising Ga Mantse and his entourage for showcasing their tradition to the world.

@chabbs20 commented:

Takes greatness to appreciate greatness

@mozeegee27 reacted:

Why can't we ask live lovely in peace as this. Brothers in one nation. Devoid of jealousy, hatred, and desire to bring down other just for me to look good

@Togbe_Edem reacted:

Ga Mantse dier fine boy o

@asiedu2009 reacted:

In diversity we celebrate the success of each other. Respect for our brothers.

@sab_snr added:

This is what we love to see

Otumfuo thanks Ga Mantse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanked the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.

In a video on TikTok, the Asantehene, during his birthday thanksgiving service, singled out the Ga Mantse for praise for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste to attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.

