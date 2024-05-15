A Ghanaian man has sparked emotions online after sharing his story of how he transitioned from being a houseboy to an international Changemaker

He shared in a TikTok video that he faced numerous challenges while growing up; however, he persevered and eventually made it

Netizens who thronged the comment section were very impressed and congratulated him on his achievement

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after sharing a touching story about transforming from a house boy to an esteemed international speaker in Canada.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the man, identified as Peter Bawuah, indicated that he faced numerous challenges growing up; however, this did not stop him from pursuing his dreams.

Peter was born into a humble home and worked as a houseboy at a point in his life to support his family and pursue his dreams of a better future.

Despite facing obstacles and setbacks along the way, the Ghanaian man remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence.

He eventually secured a scholarship to study abroad despite failing his WASSCE abysmally and being mocked by family and friends.

His life, however, took a positive turn, and he landed in Canada.

Today, @Peter Bawuah has become a changemaker and a young leader who speaks on international platforms.

Netizens react to the story of Bawuah

The tremendous transformation inspired netizens who saw the post.

@Berryvert wrote:

"God is not done with you yet BROTHER PETER. May you go far from places to places."

@Gud Morgan wrote:

"I tap into your blessings Sir."

@Sparrow wrote:

"Okay, I see my GOD is able to do more."

@user8698563299618 wrote:

"The body is here but the mind is international."

