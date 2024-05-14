Gifty Anti and her daughter have warmed hearts after a video of them walking on stage to pick an award popped up online

The renowned radio/TV personality was given an award at the International Women of Peace Awards, and her daughter joined her to pick the award

Netizens who saw the video were captivated by the scene; others also praised the pretty young girl who is growing into a beautiful young lady

It was a lovely sight to behold at the International Women of Peace Awards when Gifty Anti walked on stage to pick up an award.

The renowned media personality was beaming with smiles while she received her prestigious award.

Just before her award was completely handed over to her, her pretty daughter, HRH Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, walked up on stage to take a photo with her mother.

The audience, captivated by her lovely smile, clapped fervently.

Gifty Anti bags award at IAWPA

Oheneyere Gifty Anti was among the outstanding personalities who were given the International Women of Peace Awards.

The International Woman of Peace Award honours women for their contributions to peacebuilding, inspiring others to walk the same path.

Forty personalities were awarded at this year's event.

Netizens react to Oheneyere Gifty and daughters video

Netizens who saw the video were impressed as they commended how fast Gifty Anti's daughter had grown.

