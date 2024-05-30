PRESEC Legon have booked their spot in the semi-finals of season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition

They defeated St. Augustine's College in rounds two, three, and four to win the contest after a blip in round one

The PRESEC students, two-time winners of the competition, will face St. Peter's in the finals

The Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon (PRESEC-Legon) has made significant progress towards making history in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition.

This comes after the Accra-based school comfortably booked a spot in the finals of this year's competitions after defeating Cape Coast-based St. Augustine College in the semi-finals, scoring a cumulative point of 210 against their opponent's 80.

The reigning champions, had to stage a strong comeback after losing the first round of the semi-final contest, scoring 30 points against St.Agustine's 50.

The ensuing rounds saw the PRESEC finding their mojo as they defeated their opponent commandingly.

In round two, PRESEC won with 55 points against St. Augustine's 15 to re-stamp their authority in the competition.

They also eased through rounds 3 and 4, scoring 65, and 60 against St. Augustine's 5 and 10, respectively.

Students and teachers of PRESEC Legon erupted in jubilation at the blast of the final whistle of round 4.

PRESEC Legon will now wait for the contest between Labone SHS and St. Peter's to end to know their next opponent in the final.

The other semi-final contest

The second semi-final contest between St. Peter's and Labone is ongoing at the GNAT hall in Accra.

As of the time of drafting this report, St. Peter's had won round 1 with Labone SHS in pole position to win round 2.

Whoever emerges victorious will come up against the PRESEC boys in the finals.

Both St. Peter's and PRESEC have won The Sharks Quiz twice, and are now hoping to make history by becoming the first school to win the "Golden Book of Knowledge".

The Golden Book of Knowledge is a special prize for schools that have won the competition thrice.

PRESEC Legon boys confident of clinching The Sharks Quiz's Golden Book

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the PRESEC Legon boys have vowed to retain The Sharks Quiz trophy they won in 2023.

The headmaster of the school said his boys have been well prepared to make history by becoming the first school to win the competition three times.

