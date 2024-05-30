Nkwatia-based St. Peter's SHS has set a date with PRESEC Legon in the finals of The Sharks Quiz season 7

Both PERSCO and PRESEC are two-time winners of The Sharks Quiz, hoping to become the first school in the history of the competition to win it thrice

The finals are set for Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 3 pm on the dot, at the GNAT Hall in Accra

St. Peter's Senior High School (PERSCO) has qualified for the final of season 7 of The Sharks Quiz after defeating Labone SHS.

This nicely set up a battle of two-time champions at the finals between St. Peter's and Accra-based Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon (PRESEC Legon).

In the contest against the Labone SHS, St. Peter had to dig deep to emerge victorious after losing 15-35 in round two, having won the first round 40-10.

The PERSCO boys bounced back from the defeat in round 2 to win rounds 3 and 4, scoring a cumulative score of 80 points against Labone SHS's 60.

The Golden Book of Knowledge

Both St. Peter's and PRESEC are vying to become the first school in the history of The Sharks Quiz competition to win the trophy three times.

This makes their contest in the final a tough one, as there is the Golden Book of Knowledge to fight for.

It will also be the second time the two schools are meeting in the finals, with PERSCO defeating PRESEC in 2022 to win the ultimate title in season 5.

The Golden Book of Knowledge is a special prize for teams who win the competition three times.

The finals of season 7 of The Sharks Quiz interschool competition is slated for Thursday, May 30, at 3 PM GMT.

Many dignitaries including heads of the participating schools are expected to grace the finals.

As of the time of drafting this report the Deputy Minister of Education,. John Ntim Fordjour was spotted in the front of the gallery to honour the event.

St. Peter’s makes history

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Peter's made history by becoming Ghana's first public high school with an AI lab.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the lab aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and AI research across various sectors.

The initiative was supported by contributions from the 1974-2008 year groups of the St Peter's Old Boys Associations.

