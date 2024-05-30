PRESEC Legon has made history after becoming the first school to win The Shark Quiz competition thrice

They defeated the St. Peter's SHS in a tough contest, which saw both schools with two rounds each

This victory also makes PRESEC the first school to record back-to-back victories in successive finals in the history of the competition

The Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) has successfully retained its grip on The Sharks Quiz trophy after a tough contest with St. Peter's (PERSCO), which saw them emerge victorious.

This victory makes them the first senior high school in Ghana to win The Sharks Quiz trophy three times, having previously won in 2020 and 2023.

PRESEC won the first two rounds of the contest, scoring 50-0, and 90-50 against two-time champions, St. Peter SHS in rounds 1 and 2.

However, St. Peter's bounced back strongly to win the final two rounds, registering a score of 50-30 and 40-20, to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

St. Peter's comeback was unfortunately not enough to prevent the PRESEC boys from making history.

At the end of the contest, the cumulated final score put PRESEC at 190 points above PERSCO's 140.

PRESEC's latest achievement proves their accolade as the best SHS in Ghana, winning several quiz competitions in the country.

They are also the first-ever school to record back-to-back victories in successive finals of The Sharks Quiz competition.

Prize for winners

Their victory in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz makes them the automatic recipient of the Golden Book of Knowledge from the organisers.

Aside from this, the PRESEC boy will also receive cash, a trophy, medals and other goodies from sponsors as the prize for winning the competition

It is not yet confirmed what the prize money for season 7 is, however, PRESEC received a cheque for a GH¢20,000 as cash prize for winning season 6 against Adisadel College. (Adisco).

Road to the finals

PRESEC Legon boys booked their spot in the semi-finals of season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition after beating St. Augustine's College 210-80 in the semi-final.

They defeated St. Augustine's College in rounds two, three, and four to win the contest after a blip in round one.

The reigning champions had to stage a strong comeback after losing the first round of the semi-final contest, scoring 30 points against St.Agustine's 50.

