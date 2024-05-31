A US soldier of Ghanaian heritage has won the IPE bodybuilding competition held in Minnesota

The US soldier, Mathias Ayine Zieme, was named "Mr Natural" of the 2024 IPE Open Championship

His friends, family and TikTok followers celebrated and congratulated him for his success

A Ghanaian based in the United States of America has won the International Pro Elite (IPE) bodybuilding competition.

The Ghanaian man, Mathias Ayine Zieme was announced "Mr Natural" for the 2024 Open Champions of the IPE championship held in Minnesota.

Mathias Ayine Zieme, the Ghanaian US Army soldier Photo credit: @mathiasayinezieme/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mathias Ayine Zieme, who is a soldier in the US Army, saw off competition from other tough opponents to emerge victorious.

The International Professional Elite Bodybuilding is a premier professional natural bodybuilding organization in the US.

The competition, according to the website of the IPE, was initiated to "improve the health, awareness, and quality of drug-free competitive bodybuilding while maintaining the integrity of this great sport".

Watch the video below.

The Army officer shares the video online

The US Amry officer shared a video of the final moment of his victory at the IPE on his TikTok page.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Mathias shouted in excitement when he was named the winner of the IPE championship.

Some friends and family were captured splashing champagne on Mathias to celebrate his success in the IPE competition.

Followers of his TikTok page who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

Below are some of the comments:

Charles commented:

"Ghana most strongest."

Nate Winter also commented:

"Dude is HIMMMMMMM."

njakatu said:

"Congratulations soldier."

bigc1059 also said.

"Hey man congrats. You’ve always been crazy about work out since the day I met you in the kitchen at school."

Thias replied"

"Thank you so much my g, hope you being good."

Meet Herbert Obeng makes waves in the US by projecting Ghanaian culture with fashion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Herbert Obeng, a 23-year-old Ghanaian man, Herbert Obeng has found success in the US, notably launching his fashion brand, "Herbin's Fashion.

In addition to earning a degree in communications, Herbert has excelled in diverse roles such as an MC, content creator, influencer, philanthropist, and graphic designer.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he encourages Ghanaian youth to work hard, pursue passions, embrace cultural roots, and think globally.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh