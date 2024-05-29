The PRESEC Legon boys have vowed to win season 7 of the ongoing Shark Quiz competition

The headmaster of the school said his boys have been well prepared to make history by becoming the first school to win the competition three times

Before realising this goal, PRESEC must see off competitions from three other schools in the semi-finals scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024

The Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon has vowed to firmly maintain its grips on The Sharks Quiz trophy by winning it for a record three times.

The PRESEC boys won the competition in 2020 and 2023, and hope to set a record by becoming the first school to reach the "Golden Book."

The Golden Book is for schools that have won The Sharks Quiz competition three times.

The headmaster of the school, Mr David Odjija, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ameyaw Debrah, said his boys have been well prepared to make yet another history in the competition this year.

"The assurance is that our team is well prepared. We have already sent a signal in our previous competitions, and you know, the schools are bowing to the blue magic," he said.

"We want to assure all schools of airplay, but as far as we are in the competition, we are the winners, and we can assure you of a competitive team," he added.

PRESEC in the semi-finals

Before the PRESEC boys can achieve their aim of winning The Shark Quiz for a record three times, they must first see off St. Augustine's College in the semi-finals, slated for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

If they make it from the semi-finals, they will be facing either Labone SHS or St. Peter's SHS, two-time winners, in the finals.

During a trophy tour to PRESEC Legon, the school's season 7 team said it is poised for action and promised back-to-back victories.

"We have come a long way; we have prepared a lot and by the grace of our triumphant God, we believe that we are going to bring the Sharks season 7 trophy to Presec," the leader of the team said.

Watch the video below:

PRESEC Legon won the 2023 The Sharks Quiz contest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon, won The Sharks Quiz 2023 competition on Saturday, June 24.

The team representing the Accra-based school defeated Adisadel College to win the trophy and earn a GH¢20,000 cash prize.

Beautiful photos showing the moment PRESEC Legon received the cash prize garnered compliments online.

