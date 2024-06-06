Photos of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana handing over laptops to some students have popped up online

The exercise forms part of Nana Aba Appiah Amfo's "One Student One Laptop" initiative aimed at equipping students with digital literacy

The move has been highly endorsed by netizens who liked the post shared on the X (formerly Twitter) page of the University of Ghana

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has presented thirty-six (36) laptops to some students of the esteemed institution.

The exercise forms part of the Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop" initiative, which aims to bridge the digital literacy gap on campus.

Lecturers hand over laptops to students at University of Ghana Image credit: UnivofGh

Source: Twitter

The Vice-Chancellor presented the laptops at the Cedi Conference Centre. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) page to announce this, the @UnivofGh wrote:

"36 students, including four with special needs from UG, received laptops through the Vice-Chancellor’s ‘One Student One Laptop’ Initiative. This fourth ceremony brings the total to 346 laptops distributed since inception."

"The initiative aims to ensure students are digitally literate and job-ready, highlighting the commitment to bridging the digital divide."

UG Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop" initiative

The "One Student, One Laptop" initiative is a forward-thinking program that seeks to provide most students with laptops.

It is the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

Students delight as they receive laptops from Vice-Chancellor

Students who benefitted from the exercise were delighted to be part of it. They beamed with smiles as they received the laptops from the Vice-Chancellor and other lecturers.

See photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh