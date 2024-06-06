36 University Of Ghana Students Get Laptops From Vice-Chancellor
- Photos of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana handing over laptops to some students have popped up online
- The exercise forms part of Nana Aba Appiah Amfo's "One Student One Laptop" initiative aimed at equipping students with digital literacy
- The move has been highly endorsed by netizens who liked the post shared on the X (formerly Twitter) page of the University of Ghana
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has presented thirty-six (36) laptops to some students of the esteemed institution.
The exercise forms part of the Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop" initiative, which aims to bridge the digital literacy gap on campus.
The Vice-Chancellor presented the laptops at the Cedi Conference Centre. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) page to announce this, the @UnivofGh wrote:
"36 students, including four with special needs from UG, received laptops through the Vice-Chancellor’s ‘One Student One Laptop’ Initiative. This fourth ceremony brings the total to 346 laptops distributed since inception."
"The initiative aims to ensure students are digitally literate and job-ready, highlighting the commitment to bridging the digital divide."
UG Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop" initiative
The "One Student, One Laptop" initiative is a forward-thinking program that seeks to provide most students with laptops.
It is the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.
Students delight as they receive laptops from Vice-Chancellor
Students who benefitted from the exercise were delighted to be part of it. They beamed with smiles as they received the laptops from the Vice-Chancellor and other lecturers.
University Of Ghana suspends Interim Assessment following internet outages
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana had been forced to cancel the online Interim Assessment for students due to internet outages. The school has also suspended online lectures until further notice.
Reports indicated that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.
The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.
