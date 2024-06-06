A PRESEC student has been named the overall best student in the just-ended Shark Quiz, which saw various schools competing for academic supremacy

Taking to Facebook, organisers of the competition honoured Obrempong Kojo Anobah for his remarkable performance in the race

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

The Shark Quiz, a prestigious academic competition among Ghanaian Senior High Schools, concluded with a thrilling final in which the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) emerged as the winner.

PRESEC Legon beat St Peter's SHS in a tough contest. Both schools had two rounds each, but the former emerged as the winner.

Obrempong Kojo Anobah, a student from Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), was honoured at the end of the event.

He emerged as the Overall Best Student.

Taking to Facebook to announce this, the organisers wrote:

"His speed during the STEM round and sharp math skills left fans amazed!"

Netizens react to Obrempong being named overall best student

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate him.

@H E Dąvįdsøn Gh wrote:

"Odade3 fraternity is proud of you boy."

@Francis Doodo Jnr wrote:

"That's my role model Snr Obrempong all the way."

@Gladys Ama Anane wrote:

"Congratulations my ɔdadeɛ boy."

@Prynz Polley wrote:

"Well done son!"

@Princess Iris wrote:

"Wow congratulations."

PRESEC Legon makes history, defends the Sharks Quiz title to win Golden Book of Knowledge

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that PRESEC Legon has made history after becoming the first school to win The Shark Quiz competition thrice.

They defeated the St. Peter's SHS in a tough contest, which saw both schools with two rounds each. This victory also makes PRESEC the first school to record back-to-back wins in successive finals in the competition's history.

Their victory in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz automatically makes them the Golden Book of Knowledge recipients from the organisers. In addition, the PRESEC boy will also receive cash, a trophy, medals, and other goodies from sponsors as the prize for winning the competition.

