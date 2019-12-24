Valley View University admission 2024/2025: Requirements, deadlines and fees

The highly competitive job market motivates people to advance their education beyond high school. When seeking the best accredited higher learning institutions in Ghana, Valley View University should be on your list of the most preferred institutes. Learn about the Valley View University admission process and requirements below.

This article briefly explains the VVU admission/application process. It also lists courses, minimum academic requirements, and estimated fees. This information can help you prepare adequately before sending your application.

Valley View University admission process

There are two ways to apply for VVU courses. Read about both methods below and choose whichever suits you best:

VVU paper-based application

You can download VVU admission forms from the school's website. If you are an undergraduate applicant, download the Undergraduate Admission form with Undergraduate Appendix A. If you are a postgraduate applicant, download the Postgraduate Admission form and Postgraduate Appendix A.

Fill out the forms, print them, and submit them to the nearest Valley View University campus with the other relevant documents. The school has a campus in Oyibi (Accra), Kumasi, or Techiman (Sunyani). You will pay GHC 150 for the application form.

VVU online application

Alternatively, you can apply online through the VVU admission portal. Register on the portal, log in, and complete the application process, including uploading scanned copies of the required documents. Remember to pay the application/admission fees.

Valley View University courses

Valley View University is among the prestigious private universities in Ghana. The main campus is in Oyibi, on the outskirts of Accra city. VVU has the following faculties/schools:

Faculty of Science

School of Business

Faculty of Arts & Social Science

School of Nursing and Midwifery

School of Graduate Studies

School of Theology & Missions

These faculties/schools offer a variety of programs. Below is a list of VVU courses:

Ph.D. in Computer Science

Ph.D. in Accounting

Ph.D. in Finance

Ph.D. in Management

MPhil. in Computer Science

MPhil. in Educational Administration and Leadership

MPhil. in Curriculum and Instruction

M.Sc. in Computer Science

M.B.A in Accounting

M.B.A in Strategic Management

M.B.A in Human Resource Management

M.B.A in Banking & Finance

M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction

M.Ed. in Educational Administration and Leadership

B.Sc. in Agriculture

B.Sc. in Agric Business

B.Sc. in Computer Science

B.Sc. in Information Technology.

B.Sc. in Mathematics With Statistics

B.Sc. in Mathematics With Economics

B.Sc. in Business Information Systems

B.Sc. in Biomedical Equipment Technology

B.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering

B.Sc. in Development Studies

B.A. in Theological Studies

B.A. in Communication Studies

B.Sc. in Nursing

B.Sc. in Midwifery

B.Sc. in Mental Health

B.Ed in the English Language

B.Ed in Mathematics

B.Ed in Social Studies

B.Ed in Management

B.Ed in Accounting

B.Ed in Religions

B.Ed in Information Technology

B.Ed in Music

PG Dip. in Education

Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology

Diploma in Development Studies

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Computer Science

Diploma of Education in Music

Certificate of Education in Sound Engineering

Certificate in Early Childhood Education

VVU admission requirements

Below are the minimum Valley View University admission requirements:

Bachelor's degree program entry requirements

WASSCE/SSSCE/GBCE holders require six (6) credit passes in three (3) core subjects (including English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science/Social Studies) and three (3) relevant elective subjects.

Applicants with GCE advanced level need passes in three (3) subjects (at least one of the passes should be Grade D or better). Also, the applicant must have had credit passes (Grade 6) in five GCE Ordinary Level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, a Science subject (for non-science students), and an Arts subject (for Science students).

Those with diploma certificates from recognized universities (assessed to be equivalent to HND with second-class lower division) may be considered for admission into level 100 or 200 in their area of specialization, depending on the subjects passed. Nonetheless, note that one cannot be admitted with a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS).

HND holders from recognized institutions with at least Second Class Lower Division may be considered for admission into level 200 or 300 in their area of specialization, depending on the subjects passed from the transcript. The applicant must have acquired two years of post-HND working experience. Other diploma qualifications from elsewhere (assessed to be equivalent to HND) may be similarly considered.

If you have a full Diploma Certificate in ABCE, you must have credit passes in five (5) subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, or Social Studies in GBCE or, SSSCE or WASSCE. ABCE candidates may be considered for admission at level 200 of a degree program depending on their academic transcript and years of working experience.

Those with a Diploma in Basic Education or a three-year Post Secondary Teacher's Cert, 'A' holders, are eligible to apply for a degree program in Education.

If you have a degree (from French-speaking countries) and a foreign High School Diploma equivalent to WASSCE, the National Accreditation Board should evaluate the certificates. Also, international students must translate their high school certificates/diplomas into English.

Applicants within the West African Examination Council zone who do not offer Integrated Science but may wish to apply for the Science program need four (4) Elective subjects (including the required grades in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or Elective Mathematics) for the fourth to substitute Integrated Science.

Registered General Nursing (or State Registered Nursing) certificate/diploma holders can apply for admission into the B.Sc. in Nursing.

Mature applicants must be at least 25 years old and show proof of age with a birth certificate or any legitimate document. You must also submit an introductory letter from your employer, show any other evidence of employment, and pass the university's Mature Entrance Examination. The exam comprises English Language, Mathematics, and General Paper. Besides passing the entrance examination, the applicant should show proof of credit passes in English and Mathematics in WASSCE, SSCE, GCE, or any other nationally recognized standard High School level examinations (for qualifications from countries outside of WAEC's aegis).

Diploma entry requirements

SSSCE holders must have six (6) passes (A –D) in all subjects, including English and Mathematics. For areas of specialization (science programs mostly), you need passes in three (3) relevant subjects.

WASSCE holders must have six (6) passes (A1 – D7) in core subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, and a minimum of three (3) passes (credit passes (C6) or better) in elective subjects. Also, note that some courses may require credit passes (C6) or better in the core subjects relevant to the courses, especially the science programs.

VVU admission fees

According to the admission forms shared on the school's website, Valley View University admission fees for Ghanaian applicants is GHC 400, while international applicants pay $150.

How much are the Valley View University fees?

Since the school's tuition fees are subject to change within semesters, download updated VVU fee structure PDFs from the school's website for detailed information.

Until o June 30, 2024, these are the estimated tuition fees, excluding additional charges (SRC DUES, internship, medical examination fees, etc.):

Tuition fees for undergraduate Ghanaian continuing students (regular mode) range between GHC 2,590 and GHC 4,900 per semester.

Tuition fees for fresh Ghanaian students (regular mode) range between GHC 2,470 and GHC 5,100 per semester.

Tuition fees for undergraduate international continuing students (regular mode) range between $529 and $1,191 per semester.

Tuition fees for fresh international students (regular mode) range between $670 and $1,656 per semester.

It would help if you contacted Valley View University to know the amount of money you should pay per semester for the course you are interested in.

Valley View University hostel fees

A room for four students costs GHC 1,000 per person, a room for three is GHC 1,380 per person, and a room for two is GHC 1,630 per person. Since these prices are subject to change without notice, contact the school for clarification regarding the VVU hostel fees.

Valley View University has two male halls, J.J. Nortey Hall and New Men's Hall, and two female halls, NAGSDA and Ellen White Halls.

The university cafeteria serves wholesome and balanced meals. Students also enjoy different meals from food vendors outside the university premises.

At the university cafeteria, a two-meal plan a day is GHC 2,352 per semester, while a three-meal plan a day is GHC 3,234 per semester. All freshers must pay for any of the two university cafeteria meal plans.

Where should you pay VVU fees?

All fee should be paid to these VVU accounts:

Bank Prudential Bank Ghana Ltd. Consolidated Bank Ghana Account Name Valley View University Valley View University Account No. 0362000060080 0293333100001 Branch Valley View University Manet Towers Mobile money USSD *800*50# *924*200#

The accommodation fee account is:

Bank: Prudential Bank Ghana Ltd.

Prudential Bank Ghana Ltd. Account Name: Valley View University

Valley View University Account No: 0362000060160

0362000060160 Branch: Valley View University

For any inquiries, reach out to Valley View University via:

Physical location: Mile 19 Off the Adenta - Dodowa Road Oyibi Accra, Ghana

Mile 19 Off the Adenta - Dodowa Road Oyibi Accra, Ghana Call: (+233) 307 051 176 | 307 325 053

(+233) 307 051 176 | 307 325 053 Postal address: P. O. Box AF 595 Adentan

P. O. Box AF 595 Adentan Email addresses: sgsdean@vvu.edu.gh | sgs@vvu.edu.gh

Is Valley View University public or private?

Valley View University was the first Chartered Private University in Ghana.

Is Valley View University accredited?

The university and its courses are accredited by the National Accreditation Board (Ghana).

Where are the Valley View University campuses?

The school has three campuses: the first one is in Oyibi (Accra) in the Greater Accra region, the second one is in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, and the third one is in Techiman (Sunyani) in the Bono East region of Ghana.

What are the requirements for Valley View University Nursing?

Nursing students are admitted in August ONLY, and the requirements are:

SSSCE holders need Grade D or better in three (3) core subjects (English, Mathematics, and Integrated) and three (3) elective subjects (Science/General Arts (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and elective Mathematics)), Home Economics, and Agricultural Science).

WASSCE holders need Grade C6 or better in three (3) core subjects (Mathematics, Integrated Science, and English) and three (3) elective subjects (Science/General Arts (Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics), Home Economics, and Agricultural Science).

Applicants within the West African Examination Council zone with a Pure Science background who do not offer Integrated Science need four (4) elective subjects (including the required grades in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or elective Mathematics) for the fourth to substitute Integrated Science.

International Students who meet equivalent requirements as SSSCE and WASSCE holders may apply for admission. Their foreign certificates must be authenticated by the Ghana National Accreditation Board and translated into English. Evidence of proficiency in English language for non-English speaking countries will also be needed.

Diploma/Registered General Nurses/Midwives/Mental Health Nurses and applicants with SRN certificates would also be considered for a three (3) year BSN.

What are the requirements for Valley View University Computer Science?

The requirements for admission into B.Sc. Computer Science is as follows:

SSSCE holders need a Grade D or better in three (3) core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) and three (3) elective subjects. Two of the electives should be science subjects. Elective mathematics is required for non-science students.

WASSCE holders need Grade C6 or better in three (3) core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) and three (3) elective subjects. Two of the electives should be science subjects. For non-science students, elective Mathematics is required.

Applicants within the West African Examination Council zone with a Pure Science background who do not offer Integrated Science should apply with four (4) Elective subjects (including the required grades in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or Elective Mathematics) for the fourth to substitute Integrated Science.

GCE Advanced Level applicants need passes in three (3) subjects, including Mathematics and/or Science (at least one of the passes should be Grade D or better). Also, the applicant must have had credit passes (Grade 6) in five GCE Ordinary Level subjects, including English, Mathematics, a Science subject (for non-science students), and an Arts subject for Science students.

HND holders in Computer Science from recognized institutions with at least Second Class Lower Division may be considered for admission into level 200 or 300 in their area of specialization, depending on the subjects passed. The applicant must also have acquired a two-year post-HND qualification working experience.

Diploma or other certificates from recognized institutions assessed to be equivalent to the requirements of WASSCE and SSSCE holders may be considered for admission.

Is Valley View University forms out?

Download admission forms from the Valley View University website. If you are an undergraduate applicant, download the Undergraduate Admission form with Undergraduate Appendix A. If you are a postgraduate applicant, download the Postgraduate Admission form and Postgraduate Appendix A.

Fill them out, print them, put them in an envelope with the other relevant documents, and submit them to any of the three Valley View University campuses: Oyibi (Accra), Kumasi, or Techiman (Sunyani).

Where can you buy Valley View University forms?

Valley View University undergraduate and postgraduate application forms are free and can be downloaded from the school's website. However, you will pay GHC 150 for the application form when submitting it with other relevant documents to the nearest VVU campus. Additionally, the VVU admission fees for Ghanaian applicants are GHC 400, while international applicants pay $150.

What is the VVU admission deadline?

The school does not have an application deadline. Therefore, prospective students can apply anytime during the year. Applicants who intend to enroll for a particular semester/session should apply at least two weeks before classes that semester/session begin.

What is the acceptance rate of Valley View University?

After analyzing the ratio of admissions to applications and other circumstantial enrollment data, EduRank.org estimates Valley View University has a 67% acceptance rate.

The Valley View University admission process offers equal opportunities to all applicants. Canvassing or bribery to secure leverage during registration and admission is illegal and discouraged.

