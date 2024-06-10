Otumfuo's Daughter Rejoices After Graduating From SOS, Struggles To Speak Fluent Twi
- A video of Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu's reaction after she completed SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, has gone viral
- She thanked her parents for the support and said that she plans to further her education
- Many people thronged the comment section of the video and congratulated Otumfuo's daughter on her academic achievement
The youngest daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, is trending after successfully graduating from SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, who looked visibly happy in an interview, expressed delight over her academic achievement.
She explained that she desired to further her education and prayed that her quest to climb the academic ladder would be a success.
"I am so excited, and I am going on to the next journey of school, so I hope this will go well.
Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, who acted coy as she spoke, also expressed gratitude to her parents for their support.
At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 130,000 views and 197 comments.
Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo's daughter
Social media users who thronged the video's comments congratulated Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu on her graduation. Others were surprised by her inability to express herself fluently in Twi.
Oh I see, her ability to speak twi and mine are the same. Our twi doesn't flow Anyway congratulations dear
She’s too young to be attacked for speaking English while all the questions were asked in your own language! I wish you all the best
D Afriyie Afriyie indicated:
She can't speak Twi anaa?
Ashes Ali added:
Ehhhhhhh I thought she will be speaking an impeccable twi oooo.
Cheddar vibes with Otumfuo's son
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Otumfuo's son Nana Opoku Ware and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, having a good time has melted hearts online.
Cheddar appeared to be in a good mood and told some townsfolks who thronged his premises that he was delighted with the welcome he received.
The aspiring president was seen conversing with Asantehene's son and also welcoming some locals to his premises.
