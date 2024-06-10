Videos of the graduation ceremony of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, have surfaced online

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu proudly graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on Saturday, June 8, 2024

Netizens who saw the videos were mesmerised by her beauty and took to the comment section to congratulate her

Daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has caused a stir online after videos of her graduation ceremony appeared on social media.

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on June 8, 2024.

Photos of Otumfuo's daughter graduating Image credit: @The Asante Nation

Source: TikTok

Footage of the young lady clad in a lovely outfit and beaming with smiles on her graduation day has since gone viral.

The Asantehene himself graced the occasion with his wife, Lady Julia and some staff from the Manhyia Palace.

The Pretty young lady was delighted to have her parents attend the ceremony.

Kobi Serwaa Ampem earns overall best-graduating student

Otumfuo's daughter is not only pretty but also intelligent. At the end of the ceremony, the young lady was named the best graduating student in her year group.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife were proud to be at the occasion.

See videos below:

Netizens react to video of Otumfuo's daughter graduating

Netizens who saw the post were delighted to see the daughter of Otumfuo graduating. They took to the comment section to congratulate her.

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"I wish he attended as a father."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"Proper Dbee.Who get her contact?"

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

"Nana ba no ho twa oo."

@SalifuO87186827 wrote:

"First time seeing a person of such pedigree’s child schooling in Ghana."

@Ben wrote:

"Otumfour no dey like free education?"

@EmmanuellaOpo18 wrote:

"Na the throne name is now a surname?"

Asantehene: KNUST celebrates Otumfuo, storms musical event with Lady Julia in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), honouring the Asantehene, set aside four days dubbed the Chancellor's Week to celebrate him for his exemplary leadership.

An Evening With The Chancellor kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with a musical concert at the Great Hall in KNUST, attended by Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia.

The video shared on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed Otumfuo arriving at the event in a Rolls Royce with a customised number plate in the company of his wife, Lady Julia.

Source: YEN.com.gh