Otumfuo's Daughter Graduates From College, Becomes Valedictorian Of Her Year Group
- Videos of the graduation ceremony of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, have surfaced online
- Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu proudly graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Netizens who saw the videos were mesmerised by her beauty and took to the comment section to congratulate her
Daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has caused a stir online after videos of her graduation ceremony appeared on social media.
Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on June 8, 2024.
Footage of the young lady clad in a lovely outfit and beaming with smiles on her graduation day has since gone viral.
The Asantehene himself graced the occasion with his wife, Lady Julia and some staff from the Manhyia Palace.
The Pretty young lady was delighted to have her parents attend the ceremony.
Kobi Serwaa Ampem earns overall best-graduating student
Otumfuo's daughter is not only pretty but also intelligent. At the end of the ceremony, the young lady was named the best graduating student in her year group.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife were proud to be at the occasion.
Netizens react to video of Otumfuo's daughter graduating
Netizens who saw the post were delighted to see the daughter of Otumfuo graduating. They took to the comment section to congratulate her.
@Oben_2020 wrote:
"I wish he attended as a father."
@I_Am_Winter wrote:
"Proper Dbee.Who get her contact?"
@manuelphrimpz wrote:
"Nana ba no ho twa oo."
@SalifuO87186827 wrote:
"First time seeing a person of such pedigree’s child schooling in Ghana."
@Ben wrote:
"Otumfour no dey like free education?"
@EmmanuellaOpo18 wrote:
"Na the throne name is now a surname?"
Asantehene: KNUST celebrates Otumfuo, storms musical event with Lady Julia in video
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), honouring the Asantehene, set aside four days dubbed the Chancellor's Week to celebrate him for his exemplary leadership.
An Evening With The Chancellor kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with a musical concert at the Great Hall in KNUST, attended by Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia.
The video shared on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed Otumfuo arriving at the event in a Rolls Royce with a customised number plate in the company of his wife, Lady Julia.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh