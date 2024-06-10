Sing-A-Thon: Juliet Kwakye's Record Attempt Enters Day Four, Video Of Her Looking Tired Causes Stir
- Ghanaian nurse Juliet Kwakye's ongoing singing marathon has now entered its fourth day
- A video that has since gone viral showed the moment Juliet Kwakye was captured looking visibly tired
- Many people who reacted to the video have urged the young lady to give off her maximum best
Juliet Kwakye's ongoing attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual has entered its fourth day.
The Ghanaian nurse, poised to break India's Sunil Waghmare record set in 2012, has now sung for 72 hours.
Another video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed Juliet Kwakye seated in his glass booth, looking visibly exhausted and dull as she sang.
Despite this, she still showed resilience as she sang some popular Ghanaian gospel tunes.
Juliet Kwakye is the second Ghanaian to attempt the record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum tried in December but was disqualified.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 6000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video had urged Juliet Kwakye to finish hard.
yaw dwarkwaa indicated:
Finish hard, yes you can
Yasum wo afidie ampa, go girl
Nora_ babe6 reacted
Day 2 mpo nie then Afua Asantewaa did well paa
Akosuapadilla commented:
Pls go home nd rest i beg secof ur health
dorcasahenkorah50 indicated:
You have done enough my dear. Go get that rest
Afua Asantewaa , please forgive us we are sorry
Jo's Venu replied:
go go girl you can win it simple
Chef Smith confident of setting Guinness World Record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is hopeful that Guinness World Records will name him the individual with the longest cooking time.
He said this in an interview after he was asked if he remains optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.
Chef Smith explained that his team ensured that all the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were strictly adhered to.
Source: YEN.com.gh
