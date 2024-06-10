Ghanaian nurse Juliet Kwakye's ongoing singing marathon has now entered its fourth day

A video that has since gone viral showed the moment Juliet Kwakye was captured looking visibly tired

Many people who reacted to the video have urged the young lady to give off her maximum best

Juliet Kwakye's ongoing attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual has entered its fourth day.

The Ghanaian nurse, poised to break India's Sunil Waghmare record set in 2012, has now sung for 72 hours.

Another video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed Juliet Kwakye seated in his glass booth, looking visibly exhausted and dull as she sang.

Despite this, she still showed resilience as she sang some popular Ghanaian gospel tunes.

Juliet Kwakye is the second Ghanaian to attempt the record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum tried in December but was disqualified.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video had urged Juliet Kwakye to finish hard.

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

Finish hard, yes you can

kojo_.odo commented:

Yasum wo afidie ampa, go girl

Nora_ babe6 reacted

Day 2 mpo nie then Afua Asantewaa did well paa

Akosuapadilla commented:

Pls go home nd rest i beg secof ur health

dorcasahenkorah50 indicated:

You have done enough my dear. Go get that rest

Sassy Joan added:

Afua Asantewaa , please forgive us we are sorry

Jo's Venu replied:

go go girl you can win it simple

