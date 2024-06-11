A video of the reaction of Otumfuo's daughter, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, after graduating from school has gone viral

She put her humility on display as she vibed and hung out with her friends after the event

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on her academic achievement

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, the youngest daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has earned the admiration of many people online after her graduation videos went viral.

One such video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kofiquanmusic, showed the aftermath of the graduation ceremony at SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, where Afia Kobi was seen vibing with her friends.

Despite being the daughter of the Asantehene, Afia Kobi exhibited humility as she mingled and conversed with her friends in the full glare of the public.

While walking with her friends, she stopped to converse with a stranger who also attended the graduation ceremony and wanted to commend her on her academic achievement.

The adorable video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 470 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo's daughter

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Afia Kobi on her academic achievement.

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

Shy and respectful

N_OT_E stated:

after graduation they are all traveling oo, sika

E&C elegance indicated:

She looks like her mom papa even the way she walks

Owusu Asamoah Stephen wrote:

Lord help me always to be a responsible father to take care of my kids and graduates like this bcos obi nhw3 obi ba

Victoria Owusu remarked:

She looks like Otumfour paaa oo

Nana K-Shev indicated:

Imagine you are her bf and she gives you her necklace and ring as your breakup package, will you cry? Heerrr, karats paaa oo

Otumfuo's daughter grants interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu left many in awe after she granted an interview.

In the interview, Afia Kobi, who looked visibly happy, expressed delight over her academic achievement.

She explained that she desired to further her education and prayed that her quest to climb the academic ladder would be a success.

