Afia Kobi: Otumfuo's Daughter Vibes With Friends At Graduation, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of the reaction of Otumfuo's daughter, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, after graduating from school has gone viral
- She put her humility on display as she vibed and hung out with her friends after the event
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on her academic achievement
Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, the youngest daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has earned the admiration of many people online after her graduation videos went viral.
One such video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kofiquanmusic, showed the aftermath of the graduation ceremony at SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, where Afia Kobi was seen vibing with her friends.
Despite being the daughter of the Asantehene, Afia Kobi exhibited humility as she mingled and conversed with her friends in the full glare of the public.
While walking with her friends, she stopped to converse with a stranger who also attended the graduation ceremony and wanted to commend her on her academic achievement.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The adorable video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 470 comments at the time of writing this report.
Watch the video:
Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo's daughter
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Afia Kobi on her academic achievement.
yaw dwarkwaa replied:
Shy and respectful
after graduation they are all traveling oo, sika
E&C elegance indicated:
She looks like her mom papa even the way she walks
Owusu Asamoah Stephen wrote:
Lord help me always to be a responsible father to take care of my kids and graduates like this bcos obi nhw3 obi ba
She looks like Otumfour paaa oo
Imagine you are her bf and she gives you her necklace and ring as your breakup package, will you cry? Heerrr, karats paaa oo
Otumfuo's daughter grants interview
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu left many in awe after she granted an interview.
In the interview, Afia Kobi, who looked visibly happy, expressed delight over her academic achievement.
She explained that she desired to further her education and prayed that her quest to climb the academic ladder would be a success.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.