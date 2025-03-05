A video of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer is trending on social media

This comes after he was spotted in class advising students on things they should not be doing during on campus

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lecturer

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is trending after a video of him surfaced online.

This comes after he was spotted during a lecture admonishing students on things they must refrain from when it comes to being on campus.

KNUST Lecturer uses lecture time to advise students on what they must not do. Photo credit: @COS KNUST/X, vokofficial/ X

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @hello101.5fm, showed the moment the students listened attentively as the lecturer spoke.

He admonished them to be careful regarding the responsibilities they assign to themselves only to later take an action that would end in tragedy.

"This is the advice I would give you. Stop being mother and fathers in school."

The advice by the lecturer generated a spontaneous reaction from the students as they cheered and applauded him after he ended his moving speech.

The admonition comes against the backdrop of the demise of a 22-year-old biological student, Joana Yabani.

KNUST lecturer reacts to Joana Yabani's passing and advises students during lecture time. Photo credit: @vokofficial/X

At the time of writing this report, the video, which had raked in over 1,000 likes and ten comments, was cpationed:

"Stop being mothers and fathers! It won't go anywhere - KNUST Lecturer's candid advice to his students."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to KNUST lecturer's advise

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice given by the lecturer. Others also wondered if the students would heed the advice given to them.

Yaw dwarkwaa idncated:

"This is good advice from the way the students reacted. It is my hope and prayer that they would adhere to the advice for their good."

ataaakwei indicated:

"The advice came too late."

The_Great commented:

"The way this man annoyed me one time during exams."

Royal kakky fabrics added:

"They were a couple"

DOB indicated:

"How can you tell this to university students? This is shameful."

Joana and Daniel Tuffour were not dating

A student at KNUST who happened to be the coursemate of Joana Yabani, has voiced his displeasure over rumors that Joana Yabani and Daniel Tuffour were lovers at the time of the tragic incident.

In a post on X, the young man alleged that Joana Yabani ended the relationship with Daniel Tuffour and that the duo were not on good terms at the time the incident happened.

He added that the father of Joana Yabani was against the relationship and even came to Kumasi to warn Daniel Tuffour..

KNUST graduate dies after writing final paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST graduate, Patrick Mensah, had also passed away.

This tragic incident happened after he visited a friend at a galamsey site in Manso when he arrived home from campus.

Patrick Mensah ended up falling into the pit after he tried to rescue his friend, who had been trapped.

