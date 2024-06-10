Ghanaians React As Otumfuo's Daughter Graduates From College: "Otumfuo No Dey Like Free Education"
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter has caused a stir online after videos of her graduating ceremony surfaced
- The pretty lady performed remarkably in school and ended up as the valedictorian of her year group
- Despite her impressive performance, some Ghanaians are unhappy that she did not benefit from the free SHS policy
Social media has been awash with comments following the graduation of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter.
Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu graduated from College on June 8, 2024. She is among the latest SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College graduates.
After performing remarkably well in class, Afia earned the best graduating student in her year group.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, graced the occasion.
Ghanaians question why Afia Kobi is not a beneficiary of free SHS
Despite her impressive performance, which earned her the valedictorian status, many Ghanaians are not impressed about Otumfuo's daughter's graduation.
Some have questioned why she is not a beneficiary of the free Senior High School (free SHS) currently run in the country.
Her situation has made many Ghanaians question whether Ghana's educational system under the free SHS is suitable.
@ReeceJamesBoss wrote:
"Otumfour no dey like free education?"
@SalifuO87186827 wrote:
"First time seeing a person of such pedigree’s child schooling in Ghana."
@boykelzz wrote:
"After this, abroad straight. No bend, no curve."
@AsieduKwabena16 wrote:
"That is why they don't talk about free education."
@kingRoye wrote:
"I understand how she's feeling now. When my dad was a PTA chairman in my school, every academic award i won felt like it was arranged but genuinely I earned all of them."
@CertifiedAntwi wrote:
"I don’t understand why some of you are finding it difficult to wrap your head around the fact that Nana didn’t choose free SHS for her daughter…let me help y’all. Free SHS is for the poor, Nana is not poor. Simple isn’t it?"
@I_Am_Winter wrote:
"Proper Dbee."
Otumfuo's daughter graduates from College, becomes valedictorian of her year group
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has caused a stir online after videos of her graduation ceremony appeared on social media.
Footage of the young lady clad in a lovely outfit and beaming with smiles on her graduation day has since gone viral.
The Asantehene himself graced the occasion with his wife, Lady Julia and some staff from the Manhyia Palace.
