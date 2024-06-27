Some hostels of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been flooded after a heavy rainfall

Students of the university who had a midsemester exam were forced to navigate through the flood to their exam hall

Ghanaians on social media called for a solution to the flooding issue in the university hostels

Several off-campus hostels of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been flooded following a heavy rainfall in Kumasi, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

In a video making rounds on social media, one of the popular hostels, Ayeduase was heavily flooded.

Pictures of the flooded hostels Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

Some students were captured frantically trying to walk in the rainwater, which stood at their knee level, to their exam hall where they had a midsemester paper to take.

While some male students tried to help their female friends navigate the flood, their mates safely stood on the hostel balcony to teasingly hail their selfless act.

At another hostel, sighted in the trending video shared by @eddie_wrt on X, some items belonging to the students were submerged in the flood.

There seems to be a perennial flooding problem at the KNUST hostels, as Wednesday's downpour was not the first time the place had flooded.

Ghanaians call for solution to the flooding issue at KNUST

Ghanaians on social media called for a solution to the perennial flooding problem at the university's hostels.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions below:

@the_law_himself said:

"Are they waiting for the day a flood will cause a hostel to collapse before they start wising up? Those in charge of the community's planning must be questioned."

@UTDTopShotta replied:

"Do we even have community planners in Ghana?"

@benbenaqua also said:

"Imagine risking your life because of midsem whiles your lecturer will definitely know of the flooding."

@_joshuaosei wrote:

"And these hostels are the expensive ones too."

