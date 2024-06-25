Students of the University of Cape Coast have complained about a new increment in the hostel fees

According to them, the increment was announced impromptu without prior notice

They said due to the inability to pay the hostel fees, some of the ladies on campus have moved in to stay with their boyfriends

Two female students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have taken to social media to express their angst against the new increment in their school's hostel fees.

According to the girls, the new increment is giving them sleepless nights as they do not know where to get the money to pay for their hostel accommodation.

Although the girls did not state how much they are now required to pay, they however said that the increment was without any prior notice.

In a caption accompanying a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the girls said they feel very disturbed about the new increments.

"We’re really devasted at the rate at which hostel managers and owners are being inconsiderate towards us. We are urging everyone to speak up," the caption read.

Girls sleeping in boyfriends' rooms

One of the ladies identified as Perpetual Ohui said that due to the inability to pay the hostel fees, some of their female mates have resorted to sleeping in their male friends' rooms, a situation she said was exposing the girls to sexual harassment.

"Because of this hostel issue, girls are not able to sleep in their own hostels. They are sleeping in their boyfriends' place. Because if the guy can afford a comfortable place, you might as well go and stay there. That's their mentality, they would go and stay there," one of the girls said.

Perpetual added that HIV/AIDS had become prevalent on the school's campus, spreading faster among the students due to situations such as the increase in hostel fees, which had forced many female students to move in with their boyfriends.

"This is how the disease is being spread, which is the HIV. On this campus, we have it at a higher rate now. Literally, when we go for lectures, lecturers are advising us to be careful that the disease is an outbreak like it's all over the place," she added.

The other girl, whose name is yet to be identified, called on the school's authorities and owners of the hostel to do something about the new increment as times are hard for everyone in the country.

