A former NSMQ participant who performed well in the 2021 contest has been busted among four students who have been arrested in the US

Evans Oppong, a former student of Prempeh College, allegedly forged some documents to gain admission to a University in the US

The news of Evans and the other three have broken the hearts of many Ghanaians, who shared their views in the comments section of the video

Evans Oppong, a former student of Prempeh College, has been busted among four students arrested in the US for forgery of high school transcripts.

The four, who were students of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania until their arrest, reportedly forged their Senior High School transcripts, inflating their grades, to further their education abroad.

Based on the allegedly falsified transcripts, the students received financial support totalling $212,933, $127,213, and $129,244, respectively.

They are facing charges of forgery and theft of services and are currently being held on $100,000 bail.

Netizens react to student's arrest in US

Netizens who saw the post about the arrest of the young men were heartbroken. They took to the comment section to express their disappointment and sympathy with them.

@sahabela wrote:

"Things that will block genuine people chance."

@damian_yb8 wrote:

"Herr masa sika wei de3 Jail straight oo. But how did they get such amount of financial aid?"

@efo_phil wrote:

"Dem make the job go hard now. Bibini de3."

@Gracebal0 wrote:

"I feel sad for them because all they want is to go to a good school."

@Henry_Emileo wrote:

"Oh slow! This one straight back to Ghana oo. Them no go allow you do cleaning work sef. Make them run na Ghana no good."

@Curtis_peprah wrote:

"Oh no."

@scholarlygh wrote:

"very bad."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Edwuma nu 3si."

@Borks90 wrote:

"oh charlie."

Two purported UG students arrested

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that two University of Ghana students were arrested in a robbery and blackmail incident.

The suspects were charged in the Dansoman Circuit Court with robbery and conspiracy to rob. During a court appearance, they pleaded not guilty to the two charges and were granted bail of GH¢1 million.

