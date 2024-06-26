Two ladies got the shock of their lives when they pulled up at Chivido 2024 without having invites

The duo were embarrassed at the occasion as they were denied entry and were subsequently hooted at by onlookers

Netizens who saw the post mocked the ladies and took to the comment section to express their views

Two ladies got the worst embarrassment of their lives after pulling up uninvited at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

According to viral reports, the two were not invited to the ceremony when they dressed up and went to the wedding.

They were sadly denied entry into the premises.

Online videos show the ladies dressed in expensive outfits outside the wedding venue. One repeatedly made phone calls to an unknown person when the latter joined in.

They both walked away disgraced after several hours of standing outside without being allowed entry into the premises.

Fans of Davido and other onlookers who were also standing outside due to lack of invites hooted at the two fine babes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of 2 ladies getting bounced at Chivido 2024

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter as they mocked the ladies in the comment section.

@Irunnia_ wrote:

"They were calling sugar daddy and sugar daddy didn’t pick up. Sugar daddy is with wife. Not today."

@Homiebishop wrote:

"If you were not invited why go and embarrass yourself."

@LuckyGold wrote:

..this is embarrassing, how can you allow yourself to be embarrassed this way?"

@Yemmie_ wrote:

They weren’t bounces per say tho they were inside the venue later sha."

@Xandyy_Jay wrote:

"Davido has to compensate these two ladies. They're now on blogs just cos they came to support him. He should at least find them and give them maybe 1m each for their concern."

Source: YEN.com.gh