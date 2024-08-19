Mavis Hawa Koomson has been walking on the streets of Kasoa selling watermelons as part of her campaign

Videos of Koomson carrying the watermelon on her head like a hawker went viral online

The MP has courted controversy in recent times because of her involvement in some violent incidents

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was recently seen on the streets selling watermelons and herself ahead of the 2024 election.

The MP was spotted carrying a pan of watermelon on her head and hawking in the streets as part of her campaign activities in the constituency.

Hawa Koomson hawks watermelon in Kasoa. Source: Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: Facebook

The video from EDHUB, which has since gone viral, also showed the minister interacting with residents.

Koomson is also a notable member of the New Patriotic Party campaign team, serving as a coordinator.

Adom News reported that this unusual move has garnered attention, reflecting her effort to resonate with the grassroots and connect with her constituents personally.

Hawa Koomson's reputation for controversy

Koomson has courted controversy in recent times because of her involvement in some violent incidents.

She was criticised for assaulting a journalist from Cape FM during the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Primaries.

In 2020, Koomson was also involved in a shooting incident that occurred during the Voter Registration Exercise in her constituency.

The Ghana Police Service was arrested for the incident. The controversial legislator subsequently apologised.

Her son was also stabbed during a clash at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Dumelo responds to claims he assaulted UG student

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, denied assaulting a University of Ghana student during the Voter Registration Exercise.

Dumelo was filmed having a heated exchange with someone at the University of Ghana registration centre.

In a statement responding to speculation about the incident, Dumelo urged the public to ignore any misleading claims from the New Patriotic Party.

Dumelo, in the statement, said he was a peace-loving citizen who respects all individuals, including his adversaries, and would not behave in a way that compromises the integrity of the registration process.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh