Renowned broadcaster and journalist Godwin Avenorgbo has kicked the bucket

Avenorgbo, now the Director of Communications at Melcom Group, is reported to have passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024

The news of his passing has triggered loads of sad reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbo has been reported dead, sparking an outpour of emotions.

Avenorgbo's death was announced in a social media post on the Facebook page of his former employer, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

According to the post, the Grandmaster, as Avenorgbo is affectionately called, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Who is Godwin Avenorgbor?

An astute journalist and broadcaster, Avenorgbo was the anchor for many programmes on GBC.

He credits himself with pioneering morning shows on GBC's platforms (radio and TV), which were later replicated by other media houses.

In a 2022 interview with GTV, he indicated that he put the framework for GBC's morning shows together after working visits to Atlanta, USA, and South Africa.

“I wrote a document which set up the system which now operating on radio and TV, the morning show and the breakfast show. I can show you the documentation, I have it here,” he is quoted to have said.

After his broadcasting career, Avenorgbo has worked as the Director of Communications for the Melcom Group.

He was recently appointed chairman of the planning committee for the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Ghanaians react to Godwin Avenorgbo's death

After the announcement of Godwin Avenorgbo's passing, some Ghanaian netizens took to the comment section to share farewell messages.

Qwesi Noble said:

"These were the people they should have been learning from, thanks for your service sir. Journey on Sir and condolences 💐 to the family"

Mary Lawson said:

"I just had to check my phone to be sure. We spoke last Thursday and I even followed with a message. May his soul rest in peace"

John Ekow Mbir Amoah said:

"Adieu King of the airwaves. Good Night Uncle Godwin. Until the resurrection. Rest on Legend, Rest in perfect peace Stalwart of GBC"

