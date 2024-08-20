Mathias Charles Yabe and Sharon Alyorneku have emerged as winners at the 2024 Anzisha Prize

Held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa, the duo from Ghana received a cash prize of $20,000

The Anzisha Prize is the biggest annual award presented to young entrepreneurs across Africa

Mathias Charles Yabe, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has made history in South Africa.

Yabe was named the ultimate winner of the 2024 Anzisha Prize at the annual event organised in Johannesburg recently.

Mathias Yabe and Sharon Alyorneku receive the 2024 Anzisha Prize award in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Mathias was not the only Ghanaian who made his nation proud, as another daughter of the land, Sharon Alyorneku, also won a prize.

For their stellar achievement, the Ghanaian duo received a cash reward of $20,000, equivalent to GH¢312,600.00.

Mathias and Sharon are also said to be the first Ghanaians to receive the grand prize since its inception in 2010.

What is the Anzisha Prize?

The Anzisha Prize is the biggest award for young entrepreneurs in Africa.

Africans worldwide between the ages of 15 and 22 gather each year to show their business and entrepreneurial acumen.

Every year, the Anzisha Prize awards $140,000 in business support and prize money to young entrepreneurs on the African continent.

Ghanaians online congratulate Mathias and Sharon

On an X posted sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaians congratulated Mathias and Sharon for making their country proud.

@AsareEdmund_ said:

"Sharon Arlonyeku, my mate from JHS and a graduate of Central University."

@PatrickCob93852 also said:

Congratulations, Chairman, pensa business chamber is proud of you

@MaxwellDan_ wrote:

"Congratulations Mathias. Akofresh to the world."

@AngelMichael199 also wrote:

"Congrats bro, big talent right from shs, 'oboss'. Same alumni."

@Theyouthwave commented:

"So where a pass. God help o."

@timoah_kunchire also commented:

"We will always be proud of you."

Ghanaian wins an award in the US

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that another KNUST student Abdul-Salam Jahanfo Abdulai won a prestigious award in the US.

Christened the Outstanding Graduate Scholar, the award was conferred on Abdulai by officials from the Ohio University Department of Geography.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the studentsaid he was selected for the prestigious university award due to his overall academic performance.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh