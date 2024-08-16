Ghanaian singer Selina Boateng has released her highly anticipated new single Flipping Over

The song comes ahead of an exciting itinerary packed with activities, including an upcoming tour

YEN.com.gh spoke to the renowned singer about her new single and her upcoming plans for fans

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Selina Boateng has released her new single, Flipping Over.

The 2012 VGMA Gospel Song of the Year awardee, who kickstarted the year with her high-striding Praise Experience concert in the UK, says she is ready to serve Ghanaians with more of her ministrations this year.

The new song has drawn positive remarks from fans who are eager to witness the singer's performances.

Selina Boateng drops her new single Flipping Over Photo source: Instagram/ElinaBoatengOfficial

Source: Instagram

Selina Boateng speaks after her latest record

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Selina Boateng relished her moment in the UK as she performed at her Praise Experience Concert.

She has also performed in other countries, including France, Belgium, and Germany, and she is one of the few Ghanaians who can sing fluently in French and English.

The singer, whose career spans nearly two decades and has a catalogue of several gospel hits, drolled over her new song's awe-inspiring backstory.

"The song is about my friend Gabriel Yaw Sarfo, also known as Sir Gabby, who happens to be the songwriter. His inspiring life experiences birthed the beautiful song, and I believe people are going to be blessed just as much as I am blessed to perform it."

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the award-winning singer established that Flipping Over was the start of a series of concerts nationwide she has lined up.

Fans react to Selina Boateng's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in the section Selina Boateng's new release.

@enochbiomusic7352 said:

"Awww Mummy Selina Doesn’t disappoint"

@enochbiomusic7352 wrote:

"I’m indeed taking over. God bless you Mummy"

Mabel Kuadzi remarked:

"Powerful song God bless you"

adwoa_god added:

"This song de3 timeless oo"

Esther Smith recounts her life before stardom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith unlocked a profound memory of what she used to do before she became a nationwide gospel music sensation.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith established that she started life as a graphic designer and shared experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.

Despite her knack for graphic design, the singer stuck to her calling as a gospel minister. She released her debut album, Gye No Di, in 2000, which earned three Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Album of the Year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh