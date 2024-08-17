On Friday, August 17, 2024, Stonbwoy gave students of the University of Education, Winneba an incredible experience

Stonebwoy demonstrated why he is the 'Overlord" of the Ghanaian Music industry with his epic performance at the Campus Go Rock festival

The afro-dancehall artiste thanked the students for showing up to the festival organised by the university's SRC and DTOP Media

Reigning TGMA artiste of the year, Stonebwoy, known in private circles as Livingstone Etse Satekla, gave a riveting performance at the third edition of the "Campus Go Rock" festival.

Stonebwoy treated the UEW students to an entertaining night, giving them back-to-back hits from his rich music catalogue.

Stonebwoy. Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste shuts down UEW's 'Campus Go Rock' festival at Winneba. Photo credit: @stonebwoy/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste's stellar showing on the night to the packed crowd at the forecourt of the UEW reemphasised his status as the "1Gad" of the music industry in Ghana.

It is clear from a video of the event sighted by YEN.com.gh that the students had their best night out yet, being treated to their hard-earned money's worth.

The festival, held at the campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), was organised by the school's SRC in collaboration with the DTOP Media.

After his performance, Stonebwoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to the student population for turning up in numbers for the Campus Go Rock festival.

"Winneba Makes History Only!! The LIVINGSTONE is Thankful To Y’all..#PrayForMe and Let’s Do This Again," he wrote.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's performance

Followers of Stonebwoy, who leads one of the largest fanbases in Ghana, the Bhim Natives, thronged the comment section of his X post to praise him.

@Fahy3m said:

"It was epic . I really enjoyed."

@EbEkowsam also said:

"Winneba loves you manh,back in 2012 a friend from UEW gave me a playlist he named stonebwoy, and since then,your lyrics have been telling some serious stories about your life as an artist, and also the story of every young man who has gone through the mill to achieve greatness."

@_kolege wrote:

"Gave us good music..Gave us money for breakfast as well..Never regretted one bit that I chose bhim over other camps...was even dumfounded and lost cuz tonight was actually the first time of me seeing u closely..tears dropped...u are God "

@elniino_GH also wrote:

"When the king is around, you know it’s gonna be fireworks only."

Stonebwoy shut down UG

Earlier this year, Stonebwoy equally gave an epic performance during the Liman Hall Week celebration at the University of Ghana (UG).

During his performance, Stonebwoy asked the overly excited audience to wave their phone lights.

The students left the show feeling satisfied as they were given a memorable experience by the Ghanaian superstar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh