Lehigh University has opened up after the arrest of four Ghanaians, including a former NSMQ star who was studying in their institution

The four were arrested early this week after charges of forgery were pressed against them by the institution

The prestigious university in the US, in a statement, explained why it initiated the arrest of the students

Lehigh University, a prestigious US institution, has addressed the recent arrest of four students from Ghana.

The four Ghanaian students, Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, have been accused of forging their senior high school transcripts to gain admission at Lehigh.

Lehigh University opens up on why it initiated the arrest of the former NSMQ winner and three others.

According to Northampton County Court records, the Ghanaian students were taken into custody following an investigation by the university's Admissions Office, which uncovered significant discrepancies in their application materials.

The university issued a statement explaining why it initiated the charges against the students. In response to an email from The Brown and White news outlet, the school indicated that it frowns upon fraudulent activities in its admission processes.

“Lehigh remains committed to attracting academically talented and motivated students from across the globe to our campus. Our admissions processes are continuously reviewed and enhanced in consideration of emerging applicant trends and needs," the email said.

Speaking further on the circumstances that triggered the arrest of the Ghanaian students, the email from Lehigh further explained:

“The Admissions Office discovered concerning format, markings and spelling errors on Jude Dabuo’s transcript, leading them to question its validity."

Following this, the institution stated that it was prompted to investigate the other students who were familiar with each other.

“Fraud committed to obtain admission and financial aid is a felony."

Former NSMQ star among arrested students

Among the arrested students is a former NSMQ participant who was part of the team that led Prempeh College to victory in 2021.

Evans Oppong performed excellently on the quiz but was found among the students engaged in document forgery.

Ghanaian man cries over arrest of students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is unhappy about the arrest of the four Ghanaian students at Lehigh University.

The man expressed disappointment at their failure to do due diligence when they got their transcripts.

