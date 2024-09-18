A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to the arrest of four Ghanaian students in the US has gone viral

The man expressed disappointment in the quartet over their failure to do due diligence when they got their transcripts

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian student currently pursuing further studies in the US has expressed pain after news broke about the dismissal and subsequent arrest of four Ghanaian students.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who looked sad said the situation involving Ghanaian students at Lehigh University will prompt various universities to be very cautious when receiving admissions from Ghana

Ghanaian students react to the dismissal of four Lehigh University students. Image: @prophakwa/TikTok @Daily View YouTube

Source: UGC

Addressing the current issue, the young man lamented that the unfortunate incident was largely due to the student's failure to do due diligence by checking to see if the transcripts contained any errors prior to submission.

He explained that it was quite rare for universities in the US to verify the authenticity of a student's high school transcript hence, this could only mean something untoward took place.

"Many people are often in a rush to submit their application and hence do not take their time to check their transcripts".

His comments come after Evans Oppong of NSMQ fame and three other students were arrested for falsifying their transcripts.

He prayed that the authorities would pardon the four embattled Ghanaian students.

When writing the report, the post had raked in over 5000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the arrest of the student

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed sorrow, with many hoping the dismissed Ghanaian students would be forgiven.

Kwarteng stated:

"SHS transcript de3 many people do a lot about it oooo .I don’t know why many are jubilating about this."

UM QWAKU OTENG🇬🇭 replied:

"So Evans no, he mean even if he won the nsmq no he couldn’t pass the wacce or what."

delgigsongz stated:

"What if an Agent applied for them?"

Unfading_Loyalty opined:

"It’s not SHS transcript oo…they’re SAT results which are being edited. SAT results doesn’t have images like the normal certificates so people edit, them to seek scholarships outside Ghana"

Man opens up on studying law in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has said that a major requirement for studying in the US is based solely on academic records.

He admitted to not performing exceptionally well in the WASSCE, yet he is studying law.

He explained that in the US, people who are good when it comes to sporting activities are highly sought after by many universities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh