Bonsu Serwaa Maria Daniella defeated several challenges to achieve straight As in the 2023 WASSCE

Her results slip shows she earned As in Social Studies, English Language, Integrated Science, Biology, and four other subjects

Her stellar results, shared on X (Twitter) by @lastest_updates, have gathered very few reactions

When the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, Bonsu Serwaa Maria Daniella earned 8As.

The Owerriman Senior High School leaver is one of the brilliant Science students who earned straight As nationwide.

She aced Social Studies, English Language, Integrated Science, Mathematics (Core and Electives), Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Her academic achievement has been posted on X (Twitter) by @lastest_updates.

''The 2023 WASSCE results are out, prompting students to check online. Bonsu Serwaa Maria Daniella of Owerriman SHS excelled with 8A's, a triumph amid financial challenges. She seeks support for tertiary education,'' the caption read.

