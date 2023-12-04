Wesley Girls' High School has announced that first-year students have reported to the school

The school shared photos online, which showed the first-year students and their parents doing all the necessary registrations

Many people who saw the photos expressed delight the students have been warmly received without any issues

Wesley Girls' High School has given a warm reception to new Senior High School students as they report to school on their first day.

The school took to Facebook to disclose that the freshers are reporting to school in line with the December 4 directive issued by the Ministry of Education.

Wesley Girls' welcomes freshers Photo credit: Wesley Girls' High School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a bid to prove that everything was being done in an orderly manner, the school shared eleven photos showing parents and freshers interacting with the student executives of various dormitories as they did all the necessary paperwork.

"Form 1s Arrival. Welcoming our dear little sisters by our Honourable House staff and their receiving team," the post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The post had gathered over 200 likes and 12 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians delight over the reporting of freshers

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post did not hide their joy on seeing that first-year students had started trooping in for serious academic work to begin.

Irene Graham stated:

Wow. My Alma mata. 2009 year group. Welcome to school

Kweku Teng indicated:

The School. My sister is reporting tomorrow. She deserve a slot in the NSMQ team .In the next 2 years, WE ARE WINNING THE TROPHY

Kharisa Nyantie Agyemang replied:

Green skirts now? What happened to the jeans?

Educationist unhappy reporting date for SHS freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Daniel Fenyi, an educationist, expressed concern over the insistence by the Ghana Education Service for first-year SHS students to report to school on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Mr Fenyi told YEN.com.gh that the decision was wrong, especially considering how it would negatively impact the parents of these students.

He explained that senior high school placements for junior high school graduates were recently released, so it was only proper that parents be given ample time to provide whatever their children will need to have a comfortable stay in school.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh